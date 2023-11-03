Norrenberger unveils ‘Turbo Fund’ to strengthen Nigeria’s investment climate

Norrenberger, an integrated financial services group, has unveiled its ‘Turbo Fund’ initiative to strengthen the nation’s investment environment while empowering customers to achieve their financial goals.

Commenting on the fund in Abuja on Thursday, Tony Edeh, the group managing director at Norrenberger, said that the fund is designed to provide a unique and well-balanced investment portfolio that promises growth, stability, and impressive returns.

He explained that the fund is an open-ended collective investment scheme registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is targeted toward investors with the capacity to stay invested for a long period, institutional investors including pension fund administrators, insurance companies, corporate entities, public sector agencies, and other asset managers who seek to diversify their portfolio holdings and earn attractive returns.

For him, the fund seek to promote responsible investing, as it is structured to adapt to changing market dynamics and aims to provide a sustainable source of financial prosperity for its investors.

“The Norrenberger Turbo Fund represents a significant milestone in our commitment to helping our clients achieve their financial objectives. Our team has dedicated considerable effort to creating a well-rounded investment solution that combines our extensive expertise with a responsible, forward-looking approach.

” Consistent with our promise, our goal continues to be the creation of sustainable and inclusive financial solutions for every household by 2025. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-risk investment and stable and competitive returns by investing in fixed income securities and investment products while achieving income generation.”

Others who form part of the target list include retail investors with a bias for fixed income investments.

Some of the features of the Norrenberger Turbo Fund include: free entry and exit for investors subject to the prevailing bid and offer price, a well-diversified portfolio, accessibility to both institutional and individual investors, thus making it an inclusive investment solution.

Others include flexibility of converting the investment in the fund into cash at any time and capital preservation & appreciation as fixed income mutual funds are generally less volatile than equity mutual funds, making them a good option for investors looking to preserve their capital.

In her remarks, Pabina Yinkere, representing the Business Head, Asset Management said that the focus of the Norrenberberger Turbo Fund is to deepen the company’s reach to customers while creating alternative and diversified solutions for various demographics.

“Investors interested in the Norrenberger Turbo Fund can learn more about its features and benefits by visiting the Norrenberger website www.norrenberger.com. The fund is open for subscriptions from November 1st, 2023, and Norrenberger welcomes inquiries from prospective investors looking to explore this exciting new investment opportunity,” he said.