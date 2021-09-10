Norrenberger receives ‘BBB+’ rating, stable outlook from DataPro

Norrenberger, an industry leader and an integrated financial services group, has received an “A1” (short term) and ‘BBB+’ (long Term) Credit Rating from Datapro Limited, a leading national Credit Rating Agency (CRA) recognised and approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). This rating presents Norrenberger as a company with a stable financial outlook.

According to Datapro Limited, Norrenberger has the capacity to meet its obligations to clients, on an ongoing basis.

The short-term rating of A1 indicates good credit quality and satisfactory capacity for timely payment of financial commitments while the long-term rating of BBB+ indicates a low-risk profile with fair financial strength, good operating performance, and business profile. The rating is an indication of the company’s diversified revenue sources, experienced management team, strong risk management practice, and good corporate governance structures.

Norrenberger prides itself in providing bespoke financial solutions that add value to its individual and institutional clients including funds and investment management, business advisory, and securities trading. The Company’s solutions are tailored to meet and exceed its client needs and expectations.

“We are proud to receive our credit rating of “A1” (short term) and ‘BBB+’ (long term) from Datapro Limited despite a harsh economic environment caused by the COVID-19 impact on the economy in 2020. This is confirmation of the resilience of our business model, the health of our financials, and the agility of our business processes, enabled by the support of our board and the hard work and dedication of members of our team.” stated Group Managing Director, Tony Edeh.

Norrenberger recently won the Best Customer Care Award by West Africa Innovation Awards, recognizing excellence, innovation, creativity, and professionalism in brand practice in West Africa.

For more information, visit www.norrenberger.com