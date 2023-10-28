Norrenberger bags ‘Deal of the Year Award’ at BusinessDay BAFI 2013

Norrenberger Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB) won the ‘Deal Of The Year Award’ at the 2023 edition of the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held on Saturday in Lagos.

The the award is in recognition of Norrenberger’s acquisition of The Infrastructure Bank (TIB) with controlling equity stake of 60 percent. Investors watched in awe as Norrenberger concluded the acquisition arrangement which began in 2019.

The ‘Deal of the Year Award’ recognises exceptional transactions that demonstrate innovation, strategic vision, and significant impact. Norrenberger stands out for its groundbreaking approach, transformative outcomes, meticulous execution, and positive industry disruption. The deal’s complexities, financial success, and lasting value make it a clear choice for this prestigious accolade, according to the organisers, BusinessDay Media Limited.

The BAFI Awards were developed to recognise and reward businesses and professionals that have achieved excellence in the financial industry.

The BAFI Award is a project of the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU), and nominations for the award are the result of a thorough evaluation procedure.