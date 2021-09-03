Non-oil export: We’re ready to hit int’l market – Delta

Shimite Bello, executive assistant to the Delta State governor on export initiative/ coordinator, Delta-UNIDO Centre, says the state government is supporting non-oil exporters to hit the international market with ‘zero reject’ of their products.

This is as Obafemi Lawal, lead- programme coordinator, sub-national engagement, monitoring and evaluation for the secretariat of the national action committee (NAC) on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has expressed excitement over what he saw in Delta, saying the state has shown a significant improvement in made-in-Nigeria products for the international market.

Both spoke to newsmen in Asaba, at the end of the profiling of non-oil products with entrepreneurs in three sectors, including fashion/ textiles, arts/crafts, and food/beverages, in the state.

“What we have seen is that there is a lot of creativity across the three major sectors,” said Lawal, adding that what remains is the crossing of the T’s and dotting of the I’s, which he said should not be a challenge.

Read also: 2022 budget: Delta reaffirms readiness to engage citizens

“If we continue at this rate, I particularly see that products from Delta State will dominate the African market,” he said.

He noted that with more education and building of capacity of the people on standard and quality, the products would make it to the international market.

Bello, who described the event as epoc-making, however, said it was not the final stage.

“This time makes it the 8th day we’ve been profiling. We started with those in fashion, arts and crafts, food and beverages. We have observed that the exporters have tremendously improved from the level they were.”

Bello, who disclosed that her office has been organising training for the exporters on access to market and finance, in the past one year, said the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured he would not give up until he sees that products from the state compete in the international market.

“The governor has just approved a relationship with the World Trade Centre in Florida; and then the segment that deals on African trade which is the National Centre for African Development, in order for them to come and do one-year training for us here.

“Besides that, he is making sure that our products enter into the market. All we are working on is towards zero reject of our products, she stated.