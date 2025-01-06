Nominations open for JCI Nigeria 10 outstanding young persons

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, a leading youth organisation, has called for nominations of qualified and deserving young Nigerians for the 2025 edition of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award.

JCI TOYP was introduced by JCI in 1983 to formally recognise 10 active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40, every year. These individuals’ exemplary achievements inspire innovation, leadership, and social impact across various fields.

Speaking a press conference on Saturday, Yetunde Odunola Oyeyipo, the chairperson for the 2025 JCI Nigeria TOYP, explained that nominations for the 2025 edition of the prestigious award opened in December 2024 and would close by February 2025.

Oyeyipo urged Nigerians to nominate qualified and eligible young Nigerian for the award via the JCI Nigeria website (www.toyp.jci.ng).

She added that nominations would be reviewed and evaluated by a panel of judges to select the top 30 nominees and confirmed by the audit partners by March 2025.

According to Oyeyipo, the ten categories are Business, Economic and/or Entrepreneur Accomplishment; Political, Legal and/or Governmental Affairs; Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment; Cultural Achievement; Moral and/or Environmental Leadership; Contribution to Children/World Peace and/or Human Right; Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership, Scientific and/or Technological Development; Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment and Medical innovation.

Winners of the TOYP, she said, would also have the opportunity to compete on the global stage with other top 10 of over 50 countries where JCI is present.

Meanwhile, Oluwatoyin Atanda, the newly elected president of JCI, Nigeria, has listed critical areas where the organisation would mostly concentrate effort under her leadership in 2025.

The areas include training for members and non-members, completion of JCI national secretariat, conferences, partnership with relevant bodies and institutions to delivery on projects, among others.

