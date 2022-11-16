No winner will be denied mandate, irrespective of the party- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday assured that no election winner will be denied his or her mandate, irrespective of the political party.

The President stated this in Jos, the Plateau State Capital on Tuesday, as he joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to flag off the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential campaign, urging party members to vote the APC flag bearer in the 2023 presidential contest

But the President at the visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Gyang Buba reiterated his earlier commitment to ensuring that every vote counts. “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged,” apparently in response to the Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong who announced the intention to recreate the SDP-Moshood Abiola historic victory in 2003 in a campaign that took off in the same city 3o years ago. That election victory was annulled by the military.

In handing the APC flag to the candidate at the tumultuous occasion, President Buhari said the country needed a man like Bola Tinubu, urging the party faithful to campaign on issues and the abilities of our candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The President reiterated his earlier assurances that he will be at the forefront of this campaign because of his belief in the party.

The President said it is only the APC that can steer Nigeria to fulfil its historic purpose adding that by working together with the leadership of the party, the campaign council, and its teeming supporters, the goal will be achieved.

The Chairman of the party, Adamu led other party stalwarts, including Bola Tinubu to call on Nigerians to vote for the APC ticket which is the surest way to the prosperity for the country.