No strike plans says, LAUTECH ASUU

Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday said lecturers in the University are not on strike.

Denying the news published by a media house (not BusinessDay) the Chairman of the Union Babatunde Lawal , a professor and Secretary Toyin Abegunrin in a press release described the news as total falsehood which should be disregarded by stakeholders.

According to the duo, members of the Union are carrying out teaching, research and community service as expected of them.

The ASUU leaders stated that although there are issues bothering on the welfare of her members, which the Union is taking up with the management.

Already tabled before the school management for urgent resolution are unpaid arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and unpaid promotion arrears among others.

While noting that the Union will follow-up on the issues which bother on the welfare of her members, Professors Lawal and Abegunrin urged the public no disregard the publication by the said news outlet.

“The leadership of the union is in the knowing of the news in circulation via an online outlet (NEWS CARRIER.NG), that the union is on strike. We wish to inform the general public that the news is not true and it is a calculated attempt to falsify the position of the union at the branch. Members of ASUU in the branch are carrying out the three cardinal functions of academics (teaching, research and community service) unabated despite the fact that some of the welfare matters (EAA, Promotion arrears among others) are still outstanding. These however, had been forwarded to the university administration for urgent resolution. We therefore submit that the news should be disregarded in totality.”

Meanwhile, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, professor of International Law and vice chancellor, University of Ilorin said the institution has assigned zoom licences to its various Faculties and Departments for the immediate commencement of virtual classes.

A statement released to the media on Monday by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, explained that the virtual classes would run simultaneously with physical classes.

The statement pointed out that “about 500 user accounts of 300 capacity zoom licences have been assigned to Faculties and Departments for effective virtual delivery of lectures.

“We have also developed virtual class schedule for courses with class sizes of about 1000, 3000, and 5000 students using the large capacity zoom licences.

“Physical delivery of lectures/practical sessions in classrooms/laboratories is very important and should be consciously sustained”.

It added that the management also renewed the University’s zoom licences to activate the virtual lecture option.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the transportation challenges facing the students and staff of the University, the management rolled out several measures to mitigate the effect of the unfortunate situation on the students in particular.

These included the directive to the Time-table and Room Usages Committee to adjust lecture time-table to make it more flexible.