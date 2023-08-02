No sign of strike yet as Nigerians go about their businesses

Nigerians are going about their daily businesses as usual with no sign of organised labour’s strike so far, it has been observed.

In Lagos mainland, public and private offices, including banks, airports and ministries are working without hindrances.

Many Nigerians woke up looking to know if a planned protest by the organised labour will go on.

Following a meeting with the federal government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declared in a press release on Tuesday that it will carry out the initial plans for a nationwide mass demonstration.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the demands made by the NLC on behalf of Nigerian workers and citizens, but a conclusion was not reached.

However business activities are ongoing without any sign of strike in Lagos and commuters are moving with ease as of the time of reporting.

In Agbara Industrial Estate, all factories are opened. In Ikeja, the capital of Lagos, all offices and businesses are also opened.

Reports from Abuja, and Ogun State also shows work going on without a hint of the strike.

Note: This is a developing story