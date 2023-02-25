No INEC, security officials available in Ejigbo

Eligible voters are stranded and waiting for Ad-hoc staff of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrive at several polling units in Ayilegun, Ejigbo local council development at 9am.

There were also no security officials in all the polling units visited as at the time.

In polling units 130 beside Excel College, several of the people lamented the delay in the arrival of election material and INEC officials.

However, the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje assured that the commission was sending material across the state.

“ I can assure you that the material would get to them in due course,” Agbaje said.