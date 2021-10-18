NNRA to site South-South zonal office in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NNRA) says it will site its South-South zonal headquarters in Bayelsa State, Yau Idris, the director general has said.

Idris who disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in Government House, Yenagoa was accompanied by members of the Bayelsa State House of Representatives Caucus.

He stated that the agency, which is under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, is a regulatory body in charge of issues relating to radiation with 80 percent of its activities related to oil and gas.

The agency is also responsible for regulating radiation activities in the health, mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors among others.

Idris stated that the need for expansion and increase in NNRA’s activities informed the decision to approach Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who approved the siting of the office in Yenagoa.

Read also: 4 in 5 healthcare centres in Nigeria lack hygiene facilities UNICEF

Responding, Governor Diri said the location of the agency’s South-South zonal headquarters in the state is a welcome development that would benefit the people.

Diri however urged the agency to move beyond oil and gas and explore other areas like space that would contribute to the development of the country as the world economy is moving away from oil and gas.

He expressed appreciation to Sylva, for approving the zonal headquarters for the state and commended federal lawmakers from Bayelsa for setting their political differences aside to work for development of the state.

According to Diri, the most important thing in their stewardship should be the desire to bequeath a better society to the next generation of Bayelsans.

His words: “Your agency is welcome to our state. Bayelsa is peaceful and looking for investors and partnership with all well-meaning corporate and private bodies. We request for more agencies, ministries, departments and parastatals to have their offices here.

“I appreciate the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources and the Bayelsa State House of Representatives Caucus, especially the deputy chairman, Petroleum Upstream Committee, Hon Preye Oseke, who has been in touch with the government and made this possible.

“As we are in the saddle of governance, the only choice we have is to work in unity and leave development for our children. Let us not leave a Bayelsa of hatred, war and illiteracy, sickness and disease to our children. Let’s make Bayelsa and Nigeria a state and country our children will be proud of.”