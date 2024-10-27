NNPCL gives update, says no new bodies found

No additional bodies from the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed on October 24, 2024, has been found, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stated.

In a statement Sunday, Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, stated that search was still ongoing.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Ltd wishes to announce that beyond the three bodies found in the ill-fated helicopter operated by East Winds Aviation that crashed on Thursday in Port Harcourt, no other bodies have been recovered.”

He said the company further noted that intensified search and rescue operations for the remaining bodies along with relevant authorities were still ongoing. “Once again, our hearts and prayers are with family members of this unfortunate incident.”

Read also: UPDATE: NNPC reports 5 missing, 3 recovered in helicopter crash

It will be recalled that at about 11:22am on the fateful day, the NNPCL announced it lost contact with the Helicopter – Registration Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en-route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation.

The NNPL said that there were eight persons on board (six passengers and two crew members), saying the appropriate authorities had been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation. It was at that point that the three bodies were announced as found.

Share