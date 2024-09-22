NNPC, FIRST E&P unveil initiative to combat deforestation, climate change in Bayelsa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and its joint venture (JV) partner, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P), have unveiled the Afforestation, Livelihood Enhancement, and Carbon Sequestration (ALEC) initiative.

NNPC and FIRST E&P partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to launch the initiative, which targets 11 coastal communities in Bayelsa state.

In a joint statement on Friday, the companies said the initiative, launched recently in Lagos, is a move towards environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

NNPC and FIRST E&P said the project aims to tackle the pressing issues of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change while simultaneously enhancing the socio-economic well-being of local populations.

“In Nigeria, the situation calls for immediate action, with an estimated 70-80% of the nation’s original forests already lost due to unsustainable logging and agricultural expansion, as reported by Global Forest Watch and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),” the companies said.

“Moreover, Nigeria harbours 309 species that are currently listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

“Without immediate and decisive action, Nigeria is on track to lose its remaining mangrove forests by 2050, according to projections by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) – a loss that would not only exacerbate the effects of climate change but also further endanger the country’s rich biodiversity.

“In response to these pressing issues, the ALEC Initiative will plant half a million trees over a span of 5 years and work towards rehabilitating and conserving critical ecosystems in the host communities for the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P JV.”

In addition to contributing to global climate mitigation efforts through enhanced carbon sequestration, the companies said the initiative will help restore some critical mangrove and tropical forest habitats for the communities to create greener, more sustainable ecosystems that benefit both people and wildlife.

Commenting on the partnership, Bala Wunti, chief upstream investment officer at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), highlighted the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility as well as a clear understanding that sustainable business success is inherently tied to the well-being of the communities we serve and the ecosystems we rely on,” Wunti said.

Emmanuel Etomi, executive director of corporate services at FIRST E&P, said the ALEC project marks a pivotal step in our journey towards a sustainable future.

He said by restoring the vital ecosystems of its host communities, the companies are not only addressing a critical environmental need but also empowering local communities with new economic opportunities.

“This project exemplifies the powerful synergy between environmental stewardship and community development, underscoring our deep commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of positive impact,” Etomi said.

Also speaking, Joseph Onoja, the director general (DG) of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), expressed excitement over the initiative’s alignment with the foundation’s strategic goals.

“We are very excited about this project because it aligns with our strategic pillars, such as habitat restoration, tackling the climate crisis, and species conservation,” he said.

“This project will help us achieve some of the key goals we have set and ensure that people in the beneficiary communities, as well as Nigerians as a whole, enjoy a better quality of life while safeguarding the environment.”

The companies said the project begins an ambitious journey toward environmental renewal and community resilience.

NNPC and FIRST E&P said the project underscores Nigeria’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss, while fostering sustainable development within the nation.