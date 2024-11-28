NNPC accused of loading old stock from PH Refinery, not fresh products

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has come under scrutiny after allegations surfaced that it loaded old petroleum products from the recently restarted Port Harcourt refinery instead of newly refined output.

Timothy Mgbere, the secretary of the Alesa community stakeholders alleged that the petroleum products loaded from the newly rehabilitated Port-Harcourt Refinery were not freshly refined but products left in the storage tank of the facility in the last three years.

He also alleged that the refinery only loaded six trucks on Tuesday despite stating that 200 trucks would be picked up from the refinery daily.

Mgbere made these revelations during his appearance as a guest on Arise TV, which was monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

Alesa, one of the 10 major communities in Eleme, Rivers State, is the host community of the Port-Harcourt Refinery.

But speaking during the interview, the secretary described the ceremony held as a “party”, stressing that the full units of the old complex are not functional.

He said, ” The Port Harcourt refinery, and by extension, the Port Harcourt depot, happens to be the mainstay of the Alesa community economy, the economic activities emanating from the operations of these depots means a lot to us as a community people, but as it were, now, I don’t think it’s a cause for celebration yet, because what we are having in the media space is different from what we have on the ground.

“I can tell you on authority as a community person, that what happened on Tuesday was just a mere show at the Port Harcourt depot,

“A mere show in the sense that the Port Harcourt refinery, we call it area five, that is the old refinery, is merely in skeletal operation.

“When I say skeletal, I mean that some units of the refinery were recently brought up and are running, but not the entire unit of the old refinery is functional, as we speak.

“I will give them the credit that at least they have started something, but not to say, according to the Head of Corporate Communication of the NNPC limited, Femi Soneye, like it is in the media that they are already producing 1.4m barrels per day. That’s not the case. That’s not true.

“It’s a very big, I don’t want to use the word lie, but as an agency that is holding the oil industry on trust for Nigerians, they shouldn’t put out some of this information that is not true.”

He added, The true picture of what happened on Tuesday is that the NNPC has been under pressure to televise to Nigerians that everything is okay and then that the old refinery has started functioning.

“I can tell you that the GMD, or the CEO of the refinery, was in Port Harcourt since Monday; the other MDs were also in Port Harcourt. The MD of Port Harcourt refinery and those heading the operations department didn’t sleep through the night of Monday to Tuesday because of this whole event they had on Tuesday.

“What is the true picture? The Old Port Harcourt refinery is built with its utilities, different from the new complex. The tank farm that is servicing the Old Port Harcourt refinery has a different loading gantry at the depot.’

He added that NNPCL only dispatched six trucks on Tuesday, relying solely on the existing stock at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

He further stressed that the refinery is not producing 1.4m barrels of litres of petrol per day and urged the NNPCL to stop putting out false information to deceive Nigerians.

