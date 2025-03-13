Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has set March 21 for the resumption of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under a newly assigned judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria confirmed on Wednesday that Justice Omotosho set the date after the case file was transferred to him.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country in June 2021 from Kenya, was expected to take his plea as the case is expected to begin afresh (de novo).

It will be recalled that Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge (CJ) of FHC had, in a letter dated March 4 and addressed to Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, communicated the re-assignment of the case from Justice Binta Nyako to Justice Omotosho.

The re-assignment followed the demand by Kanu and his team of lawyers for the transfer of the seven-count terrorism charge to another judge, after alleging bias.

Justice Nyako, on Sept. 24, 2024, recused herself from the case and sent the case file to the CJ of FHC for re-assignment.

The judge stated that she could not proceed with the trial if the defendant lacked confidence in the court.

However, the Chief Justice returned Kanu’s case file to Justice Nyako for adjudication, emphasising that the defense must submit a formal application for recusal before it could be considered.

On February 10, Kanu and his lawyer, Ejimakor, argued that Justice Nyako no longer had jurisdiction to oversee the case after her withdrawal, leading the judge to adjourn the matter indefinitely (sine die).

Prior to Justice Nyako, the trial was overseen by Justice Ahmed Mohammed (now elevated to the Court of Appeal) and Justice Tsoho (before his appointment as Chief Justice), but Kanu had rejected both judges before the case was reassigned to Justice Nyako.

