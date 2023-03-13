NMO Management holds music fashion runway to unite young pan-African creatives

The NMO Management Limited has held its 8th edition of music and fashion runway to unite young pan-African creatives.

The event also featured the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Awards. The venue was Naval Dockyard, Lagos.

The annual occasion, which came under the theme, ‘Fashion forward: a call to action for a green and sustainable continent’, featured national and international designers and runway models.

It is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary pan-African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music.

Speaking at the programme which was also streamed live via social media platforms, director general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chinyere Almona urged the Federal Government to focus on entertainment industry by creating an enabling environment for business creation and growth.

Almona also admonished the government to collaborate with the private sector to address the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector and leverage development financial institutions like Bank of Industry (BoI) to support the sector through innovative financing.

The director general also encouraged private sector players to keep their focus and creativity, adding that the greatest asset in the industry is the peculiar human instinct Nigerian youth possess.

While commending NMO Management Limited, organisers of the event for their vision towards making Nigeria a global leader in the entertainment sector, she added that the nation’s cultural heritage in fashion, designs, arts, film and music presently has great impact on the industry.

Maintaining that the culture and creative industry has been driving innovation and creativity over the past decades.

She said: “Nigeria is a fast-growing hub for film production with a huge success story to tell about Nollywood, music, arts and fashion.

“Available data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the arts, entertainment and recreation industry contribute about 0.2 to GDP, a significant improvement from 0.04 in the 1990s.

“The sector’s growth rate has been positive since the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nigeria is a huge market for the creative industry with the population of about 209 million, growing customer base patronising the local industry, growing digital economy and e-commerce and rising number of people who want to build their career in the entertainment industry.”

Speaking earlier, managing director, NMO Management Limited, Ngozi Omambala explained that the programme aimed to empower and unite young pan-African creatives.

Describing the occasion as the Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, Omambala said: “The annual event celebrates African rich cultural heritage and also features the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA, awards platform programme that honours trailblazers and pioneers, recognising their significant contributions in the creative industry.”

She also expressed gladness to see the return of their physical event after two years of online predominance due to the pandemic.

Some of the designers who spoke in an interview lauded the organisers of the event and termed it as opportunity to show case their God-given talents.