NLNG’s 2022 science quiz competition set to hold in June

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Bonny Island is set to hold its 2022 science quiz competition for secondary school students across Rivers State.

According to a press statement from the organisers, the competition with the theme “Inspire, Imagine, invent” is slated to kick off in June 2022.

Unlike the previous edition, the organizer said, the competition this time is open to all public secondary schools across Rivers State but registration will have to be made on www.dragnetscreening.ng/nlng, to qualify for the competition three stages- the Olympiad Stage, Championship and Grand finale.

For the stages, the statement highlights that at the Olympiad Stage Participating Secondary school students from classes SSS1 and SSS2 will all be subjected to a computer-based test application.

“For Championship, successful candidates will be invited to sit for a Computer-Based Test which will be deployed in CBT centres within each senatorial district in Rivers,”

“While only six highest scoring schools from the Championship Stage (two from each senatorial district) will progress to this stage,” it stated.

The statement added that for the grand finale there will be a total of 6 rounds for this stage. A web-based application will be used for the question and answer segment, which will be displayed on a screen while the students will have a mobile device to submit their answers.

On why the competition is important, NLNG stated that the company has a mission to help build a better Nigeria, and the quiz competition is one of the ways through which the mission is being achieved.

“The objective of the annual science quiz competition is to inspire healthy competition and interest in science and technology in young people; to groom future engineers, mathematicians, scientists, and technologists; and encourage young minds to think innovatively on solutions to counter challenges that plague their communities.”

Several awards, cash prizes, gifts items, prizes and consolation prizes are expected to be won by students from the competing schools, and then Science laboratory equipments to be won by competing Schools that emerge as winners.

Also, many school teachers from the competing schools will also go home with gifts, items and cash prizes.

“Last year, the NLNG science quiz competition was re-launched with a pilot edition conducted for only secondary schools within Bonny Island. It was executed in partnership with the Rivers State Ministry of Education and the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Rivers State Chapter.

“Lessons and experiences obtained from the pilot edition have been identified and applied in the fourth coming 2022 edition planned for all public secondary schools in Rivers State and would be facilitated by Dragnet Solutions Ltd, an education consulting firm,” the statement reads.