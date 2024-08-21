NLNG denies neglect of host communities, reaffirms commitment to social investment

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company has denied reports of neglect of Bonny community, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to providing social investment and Nigerian content law benefits to its host community, Bonny and Rivers State.

The NLNG was reacting to reports online which the statement said had alleged that the company and its Train 7 Project Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors had neglected Bonny Island in delivering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Reacting, the company in a statement issued by Sophia Horsfall, Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, described the publication as both false and baseless.

The statement said: “NLNG is unwavering in its commitment to providing social investment and Nigerian Content benefits to its host community, Bonny and Rivers State.

“Two major CSR projects, the Shell Gate-Coal Beach Road and the Bonny Vehicular Terminal (BVT), have been earmarked and agreed upon by all relevant stakeholders.

“The Shell Gate-Coal Beach Road project has already achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), setting the stage for the EPC contracting phase.

“Similarly, the BVT project is progressing on schedule, with key processes initiated and several pre-construction activities completed. Both projects are scheduled for completion in 2027.

The NLNG reaffirmed that the Train 7 project is a catalyst for gas development in Nigeria, delivering significant benefits to community development and Nigerian Content.