NLNG 2021 science quiz competition set to hold grand finale 31st July 2021

The first stage of the much-applauded NLNG 2021 Science quiz competition took place on 24th July 2021 at the Jamb CBT Center, Federal Polytechnic of Oil & Gas, Bonny, Rivers State, and the Grande Finale is set to hold on the 31st of July, 2021.

Seen as the biggest secondary school’s science quiz competition in Bonny Island, 248 brilliant students from classes JSS1 to SS2 representing secondary schools across the Bonny Island competed to progress to the finals.

The Grand Finale of the competition which is billed to hold this Saturday, July 31st, will have students, teachers from across the competing secondary schools winning cash prizes and gifts items worth up to 10-million-naira.

Selection of student representatives from each of the competing secondary schools in Bonny Island were said to be made based on their individual academic performance and only the four highest-scoring schools from the Olympiad Stage will progress to this weekend’s Grand Finale.

For senior secondary two (SS2) classes, only the four (4) highest-scoring schools that made it through the Olympiad stage will emerge as the final four (4) competitors in the grand finale whilst the highest scoring trio for each class level, from JSS 1 to SS1 representing their schools, will be awarded 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively.

Come Saturday, each school (via their representatives) will engage in round rubbing question and answer sessions with each correct answer earning that school points. There will be a total of six rounds for this stage. Five of the rounds will be based on each subject (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science) and each round will test the participants on each subject specifically.

The sixth round will be a wildcard round; this wildcard round will combine questions from all the subjects.

Officials from Dragnet Solutions, the facilitators of NLNG 2021 Science Quiz Competition who have been working tirelessly night and day to put together this year’s edition were fully on the ground at the Olympiad stage alongside gentlemen of the press, representatives from Rivers State Ministry of Education, and officials from Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN).

The Grand Finale will hold at Ibani-Se Hall Akiama-Oguede Road Bonny, Rivers State, and will follow a traditional quiz competition style in which participating schools will be invited to the location. The Grand Finale event will feature a mobile application for deploying the questions and answers- a screen will be used for the display of questions, and students will have mobile devices to submit their answers.”

Meanwhile, the Award Ceremony will take place once the Grand Finale is concluded on the same day and location.