The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reverse the State of Emergency imposed on Rivers State on Tuesday.

The two foremost labour organisations made the demands on Wednesday, after an emergency meeting in Abuja

In a statement signed by Joe Ajaero and Festis Osifo, Presidents of the NLC and TUC respectively, the unions condemned the State of Emergency, unequivocally.

“Nigeria has suffered the painful consequences of political overreach in the past, and we cannot afford to repeat such mistakes”, they noted.

The labour unions, while noting the political and legal implications, said, “this unjustified state of emergency will have severe socio-economic repercussions on workers and the masses, including the disruption of economic activities, forcing businesses to shut down or scale back operations.”

They also noted that the State of Emergency might also lead to job losses, wage cuts, and economic hardship for thousands of workers in both the formal and informal sectors.

“Others include the creation of an atmosphere of uncertainty, discouraging investment and slowing economic growth in Rivers State and beyond”, as well as ” expose the citizens to security risks, as history has shown that politically motivated states of emergency often escalate rather than resolve crises”, they stated.

The labour unions while also condemning what they described as the “President’s hasty and unconstitutional declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State”, they noted that ” this action blatantly violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and constitutes an overreach of executive power.

“The purported suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy.

“It sets a dangerous precedent, eroding constitutional governance and threatening the autonomy of subnational governments.

“No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are arbitrarily removed at the whims of the President.

“This reckless move should deeply concern every reasonable governor and citizen who believes in the rule of law.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. President to revoke this unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency”, they added.

The labour organisations, stated that the President, as the custodian of the nation’s Executive powers, must exercise restraint, respect constitutional limits, and act in a manner that inspires national confidence rather than suspicion.

“Any decision that jeopardizes national security, economic stability, and democratic governance must be reconsidered.

“Accordingly, the Labour movement will not remain silent while the livelihoods of workers and the well-being of ordinary Nigerians are threatened by political machinations.

“Given his storied background in political struggle, we urge Mr. President not to betray his democratic credentials by engaging in actions reminiscent of military-era authoritarianism.

“Leadership demands wisdom, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

“We demand the immediate reversal of this unconstitutional state of emergency in the interest of democracy, economic stability, and the welfare of Nigerian workers. Nigeria’s democracy must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency”, they concluded.

