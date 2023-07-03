NLC, Tinubu to meet on 65-year retirement age demand

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are set to meet to deliberate more on the issue of age extension to 65 years for civil servants.

Joe Ajaero, National President of the NLC, told the press on Sunday that labour was neither slowing down nor backing out on its demand, which was a key demand presented to former President Muhammadu Buhari during his last days in office.

In it, the NLC urged Buhari during the 2023 May Day celebrations to extend the retirement age for civil servants to 65 years.

Read also: NLC, TUC suspend strike, demand fixing refineries, others

“The process to effect that change to 65 years is a process that cannot be completed before the end of the tenure of Buhari. So, I guess the new administration will have to deal with that,” Festus Keyamo, the then Minister of State for Employment, said when he was trying to address the issue of age extension during one of his last official communications as a minister.

The NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other labour unions are optimistic about the implementation of age extension, especially as teachers under the employment of the government at all levels are enjoying the implementation of a new retirement age.

Ajaero, speaking further, promised that the union and President Tinubu were going to meet on the matter.

He said, “Yes. Only a few other establishments, including the core civil service, are now left out.

“We are, therefore, demanding that the age of retirement and length of service in the entire public service, including the civil service, be reviewed upward to 65 years of age and 40 years of service.”