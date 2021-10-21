NLC Strike: Ayade directs workers to resume or be sanction

Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem, Head of Service Cross River State has directed all permanent secretaries in the State workforce and workers to resume work or be sanctioned under the civil service rules.

According to Akpet-Ekanem in a signed circular, following the indefinite suspension of strike action by the National Industrial Court, the state government has directed all permanent secretaries and workers to resume work unfailingly.

“Workers are requested to note that attendance will be taken at the various MDAs by the Directors/Heads of Administration and immediately submitted to the Office of the Head of Service for necessary action,” she said.

Absenteeism will not be tolerated. It could be recalled that organized labour in the State had been on strike in the past one week and three days.