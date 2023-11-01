NLC President Ajaero allegedly beaten by police and thugs

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has reportedly been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri where he reportedly receiving medical attention.

This is coming hours after he was reportedly abducted from the state secretariat by heavily armed security operatives and thugs.

The NLC head of Information and Publicity, Benson Upah, disclosed that Ajaero’s right eye is completely shut.

The heavily armed operatives moved away Ajaero during NLC’s protest in Imo state on Wednesday.

The statement from Upah reads: “Contact has been made with Congress President, Joe Ajaero this evening around 15:30 hours at the Police Hospital in Owerri, from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he is receiving medical attention.

Ajaero’s assistant, Onyeka Chris, told journalists that the police, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri, brought thugs to the NLC secretariat to unleash mayhem and whisk Ajaero away.

“We came to Imo for our proposed strike, which kicked off today. In the morning, a few of us came to the secretariat to organize the industrial action. But the police brought thugs to unleash mayhem and arrest many of our members. Some of us were able to evade arrest.

Ajaero hails from Imo State.

In an interview with Journalists on Sunday, Ajaero said the NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.

He said: “Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state”.