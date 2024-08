NIWA to sanction illegal operators on nation’s waterways

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)

Illegal operators found within the nation’s inland waterways are to receive severe sanctions from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), BusinessDay has learnt.

Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director of NIWA, gave the warning in a statement, declaring that it is illegal for any unlicensed person to operate within the inland waterways.

The press statement signed and issued by Suleiman Makama, the Authority’s Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate Affairs, quoted Oyebamiji as saying, “no unlicensed operator should be seen anywhere close to the Inland Waterways Transportation after Code 2023 has been gazetted.

“The inland waterways transportation code 2023 shall be strictly enforced. Any unlicensed operator caught violating the code shall be sanctioned and made to face prosecution. Violators or defaulters should remove any unregistered boats from the inland waterways as any boat seen will be impounded.

“NIWA wishes to remind the general public, especially users of inland waterways and inhabitants of riverbanks across the country, of the need to be cautious and adhere to all safety rules as we approach high tidal periods.

Oyebamiji said it was mandatory for passengers and operations to put on life jackets properly before entering a boat or any water crafts.

“Boats should also avoid loading passengers and goods beyond approved limits on inland waters” he noted.

He advised boat operators to desist from travelling on the inland waterways outside the approved period of 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m, declaring that “night travel is illegal”.

Oyebamiji equally advised boat/ship operators to refrain from drinking alcohol before and during rides, and to avoid speeding at all times.

While appealing to boat operators to share safety tips with their passengers before sailing, he urged them to always discharge the cargoes on board in case of emergency, to reduce the risk of water getting overboard.

“NIWA remains poised to ensure safety, smooth and impactful water transportation that could help bring about the desired economic growth and development of the nation” he added.