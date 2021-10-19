NITDA, Seed Builder Innovation Hub to hold Artificial Intelligence Hackathon

A Nigerian based innovation hub, Seed Builder Innovation Hub in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) has organized an Artificial Intelligence Hackathon to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Olaoluwa Olorunisomo, Co founder, Seedbuilders Innovation Hub, , giving details of the event said the Artificial Intelligence Hackathon is a closed door 72hour hackathon where teams of AI enthusiasts, AI Innovators and Tech professionals will collaborate to solve social problems being addressed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

”The participants will identify and design innovative solutions and develop working prototypes of such solutions. The last day will be an open demo day where these teams will present their solutions and pitch for funding of those solutions,” he said.

“The Artificial Intelligence Hackathon has several advantages such as encouraging Innovation and Development of local technologies in Nigeria through a reward system, the development and growth a national network of “AI Developers And AI Enthusiasts”; vis-a-viz all AI experts and AI business-developers who have innovative solutions to solve social problems, addressing problems across the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria and the use of Innovation and Technology to increase economic growth, uplift the living standard of the people as well as generating employment, job creation and rapid development in the country.” he further explained.

Artificial Intelligence

According to Olorunisomo, the Hackathon is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to Friday, 29th October, 2021 at the Seedbuilders Innovation Hub at No 6a Embu street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

He said Participants across Nigeria can apply by sending a description of their solution, a pitch deck slides and a 1 min pitch video to stand a chance in receiving funding of N1 million.

“The deadline for submission is Monday 25th October, 2021. Participation and Registration is totally FREE. To register go on the link: bit.ly/seed_aihackforsdg or visit their Seedbuilders Innovation Hub website: www.seedbuildersng. com” he concluded.