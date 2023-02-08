NIS confiscates over 6000 PVCs, ID cards from foreigners

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has intercepted and confiscated a total of 6,216 Permanent Voter Cards and national identity cards from non-Nigerians across 21 states.

Isah Idris, comptroller general of Immigration (CGI), who disclosed this on Wednesday at the 2023 NIS election retreat in Abuja, explained that a total of 3,823 identity cards and 2,381 voters card were confiscated and have been handed over to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist the registered foreigners.

The CGI said the non-Nigerians intercepted are mainly from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region. He listed the states where they were intercepted to include Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Yobe, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Zamafara, Kwara, Kogi, Jigawa, Katsina, Edo, Cross River, Oyo, Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Nasarawa, and the Ilela border.

He further assured that adequate personnel and technology would be deployed at borders, and the service will ensure that no foreigner votes in the 2023 elections.

“This period calls for the highest level of security awareness among all personnel and any acts of compromise shall be treated as sabotage against our national security,” he said.

“May I also use this opportunity to commend the various command comptrollers who eased out irregular migrants in their Commands as a result of various Immigration offences,” the CGI also said.

Speaking on the state of preparedness of NIS for the forthcoming elections, the deputy comptroller -general, border management, DCG Muhammad Muhammad, informed that the NIS has established Rapid Response Squad and Immigration Women Armed Squad in preparation for any contingency of lawlessness during election.

He added that efforts are on top gear to mobilise NIS personnel to secure all our entry and exit points before, during and after the election.

“The NIS have placed personnel on vigilance to ensure only eligible citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria participate in the electoral process. The NIS is on high alert to identify, arrest and prevent foreigners from participating in the election and any possible obstruction of peaceful conduct of the election process.

“Adequate arrangements are in place for processing and issuance of visas and clearance of foreign observers for election monitoring at all our international airports. The NIS is adequately prepared to “Stoplist” any person found contravening electoral laws,” he said.