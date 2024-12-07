NIS bars 14 international persons of interest, launches major reforms

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has restricted 14 internationally flagged persons of interest from entering the country in a bid to bolster Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and cross-border crime.

The announcement was made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, during the unveiling of the ‘Modernising Nigeria Immigration Service (MoNIS) Workforce Project’ in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo credited the NIS for achieving this breakthrough independently, using cutting-edge technology to preemptively track and block individuals deemed threats to national security.

“The Nigerian Immigration Service is now positioned to compete with the best in the world and defend the integrity of our nation,” he declared.

According to the minister, the MoNIS Workforce Project, developed with support from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), includes policies on career progression, training, and gender mainstreaming.

He noted that these reforms aim to enhance the NIS’s operational capacity and efficiency.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted that modernising the NIS is critical to addressing illegal migration and other security challenges. He reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to providing resources to automate and transform the NIS into a technologically advanced institution.

“Migration is scientific and dynamic. Criminals are evolving, employing advanced technologies and methodologies. To secure our borders, we must be proactive and stay ahead,” the minister warned.

He also underscored the importance of partnerships, urging development partners like Denmark to focus on technology transfer and result-oriented strategies.

Kemi Nanna Nandap, comptroller-general of the NIS, described the MoNIS Project as the culmination of years of collaboration among officers, stakeholders and consultants.

She outlined the project’s key achievements, including the development of 55 courses tailored to address skill gaps in immigration operations. These courses will soon be integrated into the NIS’s e-learning platform, donated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Nandap emphasised that the policies introduced under the MoNIS initiative will embed professionalism, gender equity, and entrepreneurship into the NIS’s daily operations.

“The Gender Policy will ensure an environment where all personnel, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to delivering excellent service,” she said.

Two committees will be inaugurated to institutionalise these policies, ensuring they become integral to the NIS’s organisational culture. “This is not a document to gather dust,” she assured.

Both the minister and the comptroller-general praised the Danish government and other partners for their support. They also lauded the dedication of NIS officers in implementing these reforms.

“This is a call to duty.We owe it to our nation to ensure excellence and security at our borders”, Nandap noted.

