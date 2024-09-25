NIS alerts public to upsurge in recruitment scams

Kemi Nandap, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)

Kemi Nandap, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has raised concerns over a troubling rise in fraudulent recruitment activities being executed by scammers.

The warning was contained in a statement on Wednesday by KT Udo, the NIS public relations officer, in Abuja.

The NIS said that all legitimate recruitment exercises were conducted transparently, based on merit, and advertised exclusively through the NIS website, official government channels, and recognised national newspapers.

To check these fraudulent activities, she said the Service was collaborating with relevant authorities to identify and arrest those responsible.

Read also: Teachers’ recruitment exercise in Enugu records 25% pass

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all operations.

The comptroller-general also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to deceptive recruitment schemes.

“Individuals receiving unsolicited messages or approached by anyone claiming to represent the NIS regarding recruitment matters are advised to report these incidents to the NIS through official channels.