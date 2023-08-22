Nine years after abduction, troops rescue another Chibok schoolgirl

Nine years after the abduction of over 140 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria, troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued Mary Nkeki, a 27-year-old Chibok schoolgirl.

She was paraded at the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday.

Mary being number 55 on the list of abducted schoolgirls, she narrated her story, admitting that it was her Boko Haram husband Adam who helped her escape after he surrendered to the Nigerian Army troops.

Speaking to Channels Television, she said that she gave birth to two children for her terrorist husband, but they all died.

Mary, however, admitted that she still loves her terrorist husband and would love to be reunited with him.

“As for marriage, my husband is still alive, and I am still in love with him. I don’t know whether he is still in Dikwa or they brought him to Maiduguri, but I will love to be reunited with him if it will be possible,” she said.

Speaking further on the matter, Major General Gold Chibuisi, the theatre commander, reported that Mary was rescued by Nigerian Army troops in Dikwa on August 14. According to him, following her rescue, she underwent a thorough medical examination at an Army facility and has been deemed stable.

He added that Mary will be transferred to the state government for further evaluation.

Mary’s rescue brings the total number of rescued Chibok schoolgirls in 2023 to 16.