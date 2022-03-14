NIMS to hold 2022 summit in July

The Governing Board of the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) has announced that the 2022 edition of the summit will hold from 5th to 6th July 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the secretariat, the 2022 summit will sustain the massive acclaim achieved by the first edition held in 2021, and to further consolidate on the event’s foothold as the go-to location for maritime business in Nigeria.

A statement from the secretariat described the Nigeria International Maritime Summit as a whole-of-value-chain event aimed at leveraging the Nigerian maritime industry’s diverse strengths to unlock economic potential through collaboration.

“NIMS aims at setting an agenda and offering solutions for maritime business, policy, and operations in Nigeria. It also promotes a strategic and practical approach to policy implementation and decision-maker accountability,” the secretariat stated.

The secretariat further stated that the 2022 event will incorporate all the highlights that elevated the inaugural event as a key maritime industry fixture.

“Apart from the high-level sessions that will touch on the most important issues affecting operations and policy, NIMS 2022 will feature a maritime industry exhibition dedicated to promotion of Nigerian and international maritime and related businesses. Networking events will also feature strongly to boost business-to-business and business-to-government interactions and deals,” the secretariat added.