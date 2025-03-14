…Urges early detection, vaccination

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a health advisory warning of an increased risk of meningitis outbreaks due to prevailing atmospheric conditions, particularly in northern Nigeria.

According to a post on the Agency’s X handle, individuals most at risk include infants, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Meningitis is a serious infection that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, with symptoms such as fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, light sensitivity, confusion, and seizures.

The agency has urged the public to take preventive measures, including getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, and seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

NiMet also called on public health agencies and relevant authorities to take proactive steps in controlling potential outbreaks. Meanwhile, residents, especially in high-risk areas, are advised to remain vigilant and prioritize their health by adhering to preventive guidelines.

“High risk of meningitis outbreak due to current atmospheric conditions, especially in northern Nigeria. Meningococcal meningitis is the most prevalent strain.

“Who’s at Risk? Infants, Elderly, Immunocompromised

Symptoms: Fever, headache, stiff neck, Nausea, light sensitivity, Confusion, seizures

“Stay protected, get vaccinated, practice good hygiene and seek early treatment if symptoms appear.”

