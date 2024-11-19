NiMet, Livestock Institute collaborate to boost climate-smart agriculture

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), is partnering with the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), to promote the adoption of climate-smart agriculture through improved access to agro-meteorological data.

The one-day workshop held in Abuja, focused on enhancing resilience among smallholder farmers and livestock keepers to address climate change impacts and boost productivity, According to a post on the Agency’s X handle.

Speaking at the workshop, Charles Anosike, director general and chief executive officer of NiMet emphasized the agency’s commitment to “climate-proofing the economy” by delivering timely and accurate weather and climate information.

He described the workshop as a critical step toward equipping stakeholders with the tools to identify adaptation strategies, best practices, and existing gaps for smallholder farmers.

“This is an important workshop that is aimed at building resilience among smallholder farmers and livestock keepers to increase productivity by Identifying adaptation options, best practices, and adaptation gaps for smallholder farmers,” Anosike noted

According to him, the workshop aligns with NiMet’s strategic efforts to strengthen engagement with Nigeria’s pastoralist sector and develop early warning systems that support the UN’s Early Warnings for All (EW4ALL) initiative.

Anthony Whitbread, Program Leader for Livestock, Climate, and Environment at ILRI and a key facilitator of the workshop, highlighted the importance of strengthening the capacity of participants to navigate climate challenges effectively.

He added that the event provided an opportunity to identify critical gaps in information needs, data collection, and the delivery of information to the last mile, particularly in fostering gender and social inclusion.

He explained that the workshop underscored the significance of tailored agro-meteorological data in supporting climate-resilient agricultural practices, aiming to empower stakeholders to make informed decisions and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on agriculture.

