NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast three days of cloudy and thundery weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies on Monday, with intervals of sunshine over the northern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms, over parts of Jigawa, Kano, Sokoto and Kebbi States during morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa and Kaduna States, later in the day.

”Early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Kwara and Niger states, while the remainder of the central cities are expected to be cloudy with spells of sunshine during the morning hours.

”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the afternoon and evening hours.

” Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the South, with prospects of rains over parts of Southern Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

”Later in the day, moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States,” it stated.

According to the agency, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi States on Tuesday.

It forecast thunderstorms over the Northwest, affecting parts of Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States, as the day progresses.

It also forecasts the North East to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the Northcentral region with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger and Kwara State.

”However, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, during the afternoon and evening hours.

”Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and coastal cities of South with chances of morning rains over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States.

”Later in the day, there are prospects of moderate rains over Edo, Anambra, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers States, ” it added.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe, during the morning hours on Wednesday.

It envisaged chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna, later in the day.

NiMet predicted morning rains over the Northcentral region, to include parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

”Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

”The inland and coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy, with chances of rains over parts of Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River, during the morning hours.

”Moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom,” it said.