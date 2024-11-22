NiMet Begins Preparations For The Unveiling Of 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has begun preparations for the public unveiling of the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction scheduled for the first quarter next year.

The Seasonal Climate Prediction provides information about the future outlook of the coming season to help mitigate climate risk, enhance adaptation options to support livelihoods, and ensure sustainable food security.

The Seasonal Climate Prediction is an early warning tool in support of the United Nations Initiative Early Warning for All (EW4ALL) championed by the WMO. The forecast is a painstaking and rigorous scientific exercise that involves the utilization of global and regional models and other atmospheric drivers with strong teleconnection with our region to arrive at the outlook. Information presented in the SCP document is relevant for policy information, planning, and decision-making by operators, stakeholders, and individuals both in the private and public sectors in Nigeria. The prediction is particularly useful for operators in weather-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, aviation, construction, water resources, health, trade, and tourism, amongst others, individuals and other stakeholders.

A Task Team from the agency that has been working on the 2025 SCP recently inducted and trained new members as part of the preparatory measures towards the public unveiling of the 2025 SCP.

Speaking at the induction and training session in Abuja, Haruna Zakari, the Task Team Coordinator, and also the Technical Assistant to the DG/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, stated the Task Team’s importance to the agency and the nation as they have been mandated with the task of producing a document of national importance.

“The DG/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike believes that the carefully selected Task Team will demonstrate a high sense of professionalism by being committed and dedicated to delivering a noteworthy document within the projected timeline”, Zakari said.

He emphasized the importance of early warnings towards bolstering the resilience and sustainability of Nigeria’s economy. He said that after the induction and training exercise, the new members will be fully integrated into the Task Team to facilitate a seamless 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction process and the production of the draft SCP document.

Share