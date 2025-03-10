The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details exclusively through its official self-service portal to prevent potential data breaches.

The Commission gave the warning in a statement issued by Kayode Adegoke, its head of Corporate Communications in Abuja on Monday.

Read also: Five things you need to know about NIMC’s multipurpose card

Adegoke said the caution note was to ensure data security and integrity.

The statement reads, “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to state that in order to ensure the security and integrity of your National Identification Number (NIN) data, modifications can only be done on the official NIMC self-service portal: selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng,” the statement reads.

“Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorized websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft.

“By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can be rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time.

“So, remember: for all your NIN modification needs, click on Selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.”

On November 22, 2024, NIMC said 115 million Nigerians had registered for the NIN.

Read also: Agriculture Ministry, NIMC roll out digital identity cards to drive food security

The figure represented a 13.6% increase, or 15 million more, compared to the 110 million announced in September last year.

On January 14, the Commission also granted a license to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to register inmates for NIN across more than 252 Custodial Centres nationwide.

Share