Nigeria’s TV reality show aims to find top entrepreneurs

…as season 10 kick-off

Entrepreneurs in Africa’s most populous nation could win up to N50 million in the Next Titan reality television series.

The season 10 reality show inspired by Mide Akinlaja, will present the biggest entrepreneurship prize money won in the series next year.

The 10-week competition show which is billed to commence in February 2025 is geared to aside the entertainment aspect, demystify entrepreneurship and ignite entrepreneurial spirit of young talented Nigerians while showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives with just an idea that can be scaled to greatness.

Mide Akinlaja, the executive producer at The Next Titan disclosed this on Wednesday, during a press conference and the pre-show brunch held in Lagos to kick off the Season 10 of The Next Titan Nigeria, tagged ‘the unconventional’.

“We are excited again to inform you that we are set for the new season which is our 10th anniversary edition. This will give these young ambitious entrepreneurs another opportunity to showcase their business ideas and battle one another for a grand prize of N50 million,” he said.

“It gives an opportunity to viewers of the show to begin their journey of becoming a titan by winning N1 million weekly through participating in a weekly trivia of the show,” he added.

Akinlaja further explained that the season 10 process will start by allowing the contestants to pitch their business ideas through auditions in four major Nigerian cities which are Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Lagos.

He said that those who would not be able to attend these physical auditions would also be given opportunity to audition online to ensure equity to every willing contestant.

“After this, the top 50 would be selected for top 50 boot camp, before the 20 final contestants with brightest ideas would be shortlisted to live together in the Titan House, and to compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions during eviction shows in the Titan boardroom.

“Today’s event will activate the registrations for the season 10 and the call for entries will close by January 25, 2025, after which audition will begin in February, starting with Port Harcourt, then moving to Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos, before other pre-show activities such as top 50 boot camp; and premiere gala where the top 20 will be unveiled,” he explained.

Also, Kunle Olamuyiwa, the country manager of Betano, a headline sponsor of the realty television show said the partnership marks a significant milestone for the firm.

Olamuyiwa explained that the show resonates with the values of Betano, describing the show as a platform that nurtures and showcases next generation of Nigeria’s business leaders.

“By partnering with The Next Titan, we support other entrepreneurs in their journey and achieving their dreams by joining forces with the Next Titan to encourage creativity and innovation, and help the entrepreneurs reach new heights” he said.

Muyiwa Akande, the group head, corporate communication manager at SIFAX Group said the company will keep supporting The Next Titan because of the obvious positive impact in the lives of many Nigerian youth.

“We will keep supporting the Entrepreneurial Realty Television Show because we keep seeing values, and tangible progress in the lives of past participants,” he said.

Eric Anthony, the immediate past winner of the Entrepreneurial Realty Television Show said participating in the show besides winning the prize money has changed the person business-wise.

“My participation was more like a coincidence because I was not ready to leave my business for that long days of the competition.

“However, I came out with a wonderful feeling, such a transformative feeling to rule my world which came from the camping impact,” he said.

Victor Emaye, the first runner up in season eight said his participation in the show gave him the opportunity to learn to grow his confidence in his abilities.

The organisers disclosed that the show is designed as an entertainment and will be delivered through an exciting entertainment vehicle but its primary purpose is to awaken the entrepreneurial spirits of audacity and creativity of young Nigerians thereby accepting responsibility of being masters of their own destinies.

Associate sponsors present at the event include Arik Air, Lifemate Furnitute, Nikky Taurus, and among others.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share