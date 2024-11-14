Nigeria’s small-scale entrepreneurs need skills, creativity to boost exports

…as MBA Business Showers & SSE Lab launched in Lagos

Desola Jimmy-Eboma, the founder of FreshOla Organics Food and Packaging Limited, has said that small business operators in the country need adequate training and creativity to boost non-oil exports and drive economic growth.

Speaking at the unveiling of the first cohort of the Manufacturing Business Accelerator (MBA) Business Showers, a flagship programme of the Small-Scale Enterprises Lab (SSE Lab) in Lagos recently, Eboma said that MSMEs play a significant role in the country’s economic system and employs a large percentage of its workforce.

She said MSMEs operators require support to upscale their skills and enhance creativity for sustainability and employment generation.

The event themed; ‘From Vision to Venture: Unleashing Entrepreneurial Potential,’ according to her, was designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with tools, resources, and mentorship to transform product ideas into market-ready businesses.

Jimmy-Eboma who is also the founder of SSE Lab shared her experience embarking FreshOla Organics Food and Packing business which gave rise to the Lab said the world needs to see the capacity and capability of Nigeria’s local industries.

“We can transform local materials into products cherished both locally and globally, reduce our dependence on imports, and build a sustainable, production-based economy from the ground up.

“By elevating our arts, crafts, and culinary traditions to international markets, we’re not only sharing our culture but also building a sustainable, production-based economy from the ground up,” she said.

The communication expert turned entrepreneur revealed that Nigeria’s vibrant culture spanning the arts, food, and fashion gives SMEs a unique opportunity to harness these sectors not only for economic growth but also for cultural preservation and innovation.

“Our creative arts, our tantalizing cuisine, and our dynamic fashion industry, all these areas are ready to be uplifted by small-scale manufacturing.

“Over the years, we’ve seen Lagos’s stories encapsulated in high-quality fashion crafted from local fabrics, artisanal jewelry inspired by Indigenous art, bottles of iconic Lagos spices, or music compilations that carry the sounds of Afrobeat, Fuji, and highlife across the globe.

“These products aren’t just items; they are ambassadors of Lagos’s identity, resilience, and creativity, allowing anyone, anywhere, to hold a piece of this remarkable city,” she noted.

Narrating the success story of the first cohort of MBA Business Showers, Jimmy-Eboma, “We are building success not just through profits but through the positive impact we can have on our communities. Today’s showcase is a testament to that potential to drive real, meaningful change.

“To all the participants, your hard work has the potential to redefine marketplaces and reposition Nigeria on the world stage. You are not just business owners; you are pioneers of a new economic narrative for our nation.

Over the past 12 weeks, we have supported one another, discovering and validating business ideas, curating brands, and navigating the many facets of launching a product.”

In his speech, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the launch of the SSE Lab and MBA Business Showers, aimed at empowering the MSMEs that serve as the backbone of Lagos State’s economy is in tandem with its objectives.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Hauwa Adeeyo, the senior special assistant on commerce, cooperatives, trade and investment (MCCTI) the SSE Lab’s mission aligns closely with Lagos state’s goal to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship.

He said this is done by providing MSMEs with the resources, mentorship, and networks they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

The governor also disclosed that the theme is not only timely but also resonates deeply with Lagos State’s agenda.

“Lagos has always been a land of opportunities, a place where dreams are nurtured, and visions transformed into impactful ventures.”

“We have numerous stories of ambitious entrepreneurs, to whom Lagos provided the fertile environment to turn their dreams into huge success.”

He assured the eight entrepreneurs who scaled through the 12 weeks of training of the state’s commitment to policies that simplify business processes, improve access to financing, and create an enabling environment for MSMEs to thrive.

“Through platforms like the SSE Lab, we are creating pathways for collaboration and growth, setting a foundation for sustainable ventures that will drive our economy forward.”

Certificates were presented to the entrepreneurs who completed the 12-week grooming exercise.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

