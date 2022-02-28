Nigeria’s Keith Chung joins list of UN Peace Ambassadors in Africa

Keith Mali Chung, the president/founding partner of LoopBlock Network, a decentralised AI Blockchain company, has received the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) chartered fellowship award as an Eminent Peace Ambassador.

By receiving the award, Chung has joined the list of prominent Africans who have received the IAWPA United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassadors.

Other peace ambassadors in Africa include George Weah, president of Liberia; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu; Mike Ozekhome, senior advocate of Nigeria; Elijah Babatunde Ayodele; Razaq Juwon Lawal, founder of Africent Group; and David Evans-Uhegbu, founder of Jungle Entertainment Ventures.

Chung, a Nigerian blockchain enthusiast, and techpreneur, received the award in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to orphans, widows, and the elderly as well as his exceptional leadership in the technology space in Nigeria.

Read also: How Fintech-as-a-service can bridge gaps in financial inclusion

The 30-year-old Nigerian from Plateau State is an educator, visionary angel investor, who became a global sensation in September 2019 when he returned 7.8 BTC (worth $80,000) that was erroneously transferred into his account, an action that earned him significant acclaim in both online and offline media, and dubbed him the ‘African Good Samaritan’.

Chung, who launched LoopBlock Network in 2018, was awarded the Eminent Peace Ambassador by Per Stafsen, the world peace president.

IAWPA is a global non-governmental organisation affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact formed on January 30th, 2014 with an objective to promote peace and harmony in various local communities across the globe, and to ensure that the aims of the United Nations in the maintenance of global peace, is achieved.

It is a body of concerned global citizens whose interest is to promote universal peace. It recruits people of decent ethical manner as UN Eminent Peace Ambassador through effective screening of nominations with special regards granted to personalities whose efforts are evident in making peace and providing benevolence to orphans, widows, and the elderly.