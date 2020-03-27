Nigeria’s infectious disease czar says facilities for mass testing lacking

The race to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria is being hampered by facilities to scale testing, further worsened by poor road and rail networks and the country’s poor state of healthcare says Chikwe Ihekweazu, CEO of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

This situation explains why Netherlands and France ferried their citizens away from Nigeria in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, even though they have recorded higher cases of the Coronavirus infection.

“The global message is testing but there are several limitations. We don’t have infrastructure to scale testing,” says Ihekweazu which though not news to Nigeria but the admittance by the government official charged with taming the pandemic adds new urgency to craft policies that will hasten infrastructural development and fund he country’s healthcare.

The NCDC boss said the agency was doing its best despite the difficult circumstances. Ihekweazu said officials of the agency flew in an helicopter into the vessel that was on its way to Lagos to obtained samples which tested positive and response for six of the 14 new cases announced on Thursday.

Ihekweazu also said the agency was trying to build new labs, purchase equipment and develop isolation centers while also carrying out testing. “The process is slow and frustrating but there is no magic bullet.”

Years of neglect of healthcare facilities, poor funding for research and disaster preparedness have come to haunt Nigeria in the face of the novel Coronavirus pandemic which speed of infection has shocked the world.

Countries with better health systems are experiencing massive collapse casting an uncomfortable glare at Nigeria where the country’s health budget for 250 years is the equivalent of what the NHIS spends yearly on healthcare in Britain.

Worldwide, there are now more than 531,000 infections and global death toll surged past 24,000. In Italy alone, over 8200 people have died.

The Federal Government is tracing over 4,000 people who have returned to the country from places where there are recorded COVID-19 infections. The task is complicated by reckless government officials and others who ignore counsel to self-isolate leading to cases of community transmission.

So far Nigeria has tested less than 200 people and reported 65 cases of infection, a situation which raises concern about whether the numbers aren’t just low because of limited testing.

According to Iheakweazu, Nigeria relies on molecular testing which is tedious yet more accurate. Currently, there are five laboratories in NCDC’s molecular laboratory network with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria. With new cases and several calls for more tests, the capacities of these laboratories is stretched. Now the facilities of the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research have now been included.

But Iheakweazu counseled against relying on newer rapid diagnostic testing do not work warning state governments against expending their resources purchasing them.

Rapid testing devices including for use at home are gaining currency all over the world. In the UK, a new type of test developed researchers from the Brunel University, London, Lancaster University and the University of Surrey provide COVID-19 detection in as little as 30 minutes using hand-held hardware that cost around $120 with individual swab sample kits that cost around $5 per person.

However, the global spread of the Coronavirus has increased the number of suspected cases and the geographical area where laboratory needed to be implemented, intensified COVID-19 molecular testing has led to shortages of molecular testing reagents globally for COVID-19 and for other molecular diagnostics says the World Health Organisation.

“Beyond supply issues, there are significant limitations of absorption capacity in many regions, especially in low and middle-income countries,” said the WHO,

Therefore, the WHO is advising countries like Nigeria to increase their level of preparedness, alert and the response to identify, manage and care for new cases of COVID-19.

“Each country should assess its risk and rapidly implement the necessary measures at the appropriate scale and prepare for a testing and clinical care surge to reduce both COVID-19 transmission and economic, public health, and social impacts,” said WHO.

There has been a flurry of monetary donations to the NCDC both from private and public institutions but the NCDC boss said the biggest support are needed are not money directly to the organisation but in utilizing redundant capacities to ramp up isolation centers, providing support both physical and technical to medical and support staff and urged Nigerians to observe social distancing, isolate when they returned from high-risk countries and take recommended precautions.