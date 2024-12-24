Nigeria’s healthcare challenges take center stage at HFN’s 10th annual conference

The Health Federation of Nigeria (HFN) will host its 10th Annual Conference in 2025, focusing on innovative approaches to improving healthcare access nationwide.

The conference, themed “Expanding Access to Quality Healthcare: Transforming Nigeria through Innovation, Partnership, and Sustainability,” will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian healthcare sector to discuss and develop strategies for addressing the nation’s healthcare challenges.

Pamela Ajayi, president of HFN, said the federation has made remarkable progress in health advocacy over the past decade.

She explained that HFN was established in 2015 to support the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by having the private sector play a larger role.

“HFN has created a platform that bridges the divide between public and private sectors in healthcare and fosters collaboration to transform the state of health systems in Nigeria,” she said.

Ajayi noted that as the 10th-anniversary approaches, HFN remains committed to pushing for further improvements in the healthcare system.

Ajayi reflected on the federation’s key achievements, acknowledging the collective efforts of HFN’s members and partners in advancing the healthcare agenda in Nigeria.

“Over the last decade, we have stood as a champion for advocacy, partnerships, and innovation,” she remarked.

She highlighted that HFN’s consistent engagement with policymakers and its focus on addressing critical healthcare challenges have led to tangible improvements in the country’s healthcare sector. Despite these strides,

Ajayi stressed that there is still much work to be done. “This is a moment to celebrate the strides we have made, but it is also a time to reflect on the work that still lies ahead,” she added.

Looking forward to the next decade, Ajayi reaffirmed HFN’s commitment to building a resilient and sustainable healthcare system. “As we enter this new decade, we remain committed to building a resilient healthcare system that is equitable, sustainable, and accessible to all Nigerians,” she stated.

Ajayi emphasized that HFN will continue to drive innovation, foster stronger partnerships, and advocate for reforms that will shape the future of healthcare in Nigeria. She called for renewed efforts across the sector, saying, “This anniversary is a call to action for all of us—to redouble our efforts, inspire new collaborations, and collectively work towards achieving Universal Health Coverage”.

Also speaking, the co-chair of the HFN Annual Conference 2025 Planning Committee, Chinyere Okorocha, shared insights into the conference theme and its focus on tackling key challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system. She explained that the theme was chosen to emphasise the urgent need for innovation and collaboration in healthcare.

The conference will explore vital topics such as healthcare policy reforms, system strengthening, and financing solutions, to create a more resilient and accessible healthcare system for Nigeria.

Okorocha further outlined the two-day event format, which will be packed with insights and collaborative discussions. “The conference will feature three daily sessions, focusing on critical areas like healthcare innovation, policy reform, and financing. Attendees can expect a dynamic blend of expert panels, workshops, and interactive discussions designed to provide actionable insights that will contribute to transforming Nigeria’s healthcare landscape,” she said. The format aims to create a space for experts, policymakers, and healthcare professionals to engage in meaningful dialogues and exchange innovative ideas.

In addition to the core conference sessions, Okorocha highlighted several exciting activities planned to engage attendees and celebrate HFN’s legacy.

These include a Gala Dinner and Award Night to honour outstanding contributions to healthcare and the HFN Women’s Forum Event, which will focus on empowering women in healthcare.

The conference will also feature a 10th Anniversary Celebration Event to mark a decade of impact and innovation, alongside exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge healthcare technologies and solutions.

She noted that these activities are designed to foster collaboration, recognize excellence, and celebrate HFN’s significant role in advancing healthcare in Nigeria.

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) is the umbrella body for private-sector stakeholders committed to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Founded in 2015, HFN has been instrumental in advancing healthcare policy reforms, fostering collaborations, and enhancing access to quality healthcare solutions.

