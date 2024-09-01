Nigeria’s health sector has attracted over $4.8bn in investments- Shettima

..says private sector key to revamping Nigeria’s health sector

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, announced that the nation’s healthcare sector has attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments, which he attributed to the ongoing reforms by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima made this statement on Saturday during the grand opening of Sahad Hospitals, a state-of-the-art multi-speciality healthcare facility in Abuja. He said the administration is implementing various initiatives to facilitate investments in the healthcare sector.

“This administration’s ambitious health sector reforms, which have already attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments, signal a strong commitment to revitalizing our healthcare system,” the Vice President said.

He outlined that the reforms are based on a comprehensive roadmap to address long-standing challenges in the sector, focusing on four key pillars: transforming healthcare governance, improving population health outcomes, unlocking the healthcare value chain, and strengthening health security.

While acknowledging the optimism surrounding the influx of investments into the sector, he urged caution, recognizing the complexity and scale of the remaining challenges.

The Vice President underscored the crucial role of the private sector in driving the transformation of Nigeria’s healthcare system. He emphasized that while the reforms are promising, the full benefits, particularly in terms of access to quality healthcare, will only be realized if the private sector actively participates in supporting key players in the industry.

“We have set out to achieve this by boosting domestic production of essential medical supplies and drugs and by strengthening primary healthcare through the construction of fully functional centres and hospitals,” Shettima stated.

“However, despite these promising interventions, much remains to be done. Nigerians continue to face challenges such as rising healthcare costs, long hospital waiting times, and a shortage of health workers.

“Our health sector calls upon all of us to unite.The significance of today’s event cannot be overlooked. I am truly delighted to stand before you as we witness the opening of this remarkable health facility and reaffirm our support for every investor in this sector”, he added.

Shettima stressed the importance of continued investment in healthcare to optimize the nation’s opportunities and addressed the pressing issue of brain drain among medical professionals. He encouraged the private sector to continue its involvement in unlocking Nigeria’s healthcare value chain, which he described as critical to the nation’s economic and social development.

The Vice President noted that over the years, Sahad Hospitals has earned a reputation for integrity and reliability, attracting significant investments. He expressed optimism that this new facility would build on those principles and become a transformative force in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The Vice President reiterated the administration’s commitment to making healthcare a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic narrative, providing numerous job opportunities for graduates and technicians, and harnessing the talents and skills of the nation’s workforce.

Tunji Alausa, state minister of health and social welfare, while also reiterating the key role of the private sector commended Sahad Hospitals for its commitment to not only curb medical tourism but provide quality and affordable healthcare services.

“This is the kind of collaboration that moves the health sector forward, bringing us closer to achieving universal health coverage.This grand opening is particularly significant in the context of a new agenda, championed by President Tinubu. His vision for a more prosperous Nigeria hinges on the pillars of health, education, infrastructure, and security. It is heartening to see that the private sector is aligning with this vision, stepping up to meet gaps where they exist”, he said.

“Sahad Hospital is not just a facility, it is a beacon of hope, a symbol that can be achieved when we work together towards a common purpose”, the minister further said.

Sahad Hospital is a 200-bed facility with a vision to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. Available statistics show that an estimated 16,000 Nigerians spend over 20,000 US dollars per year seeking medical treatments abroad. This amounts to over $1 bn being taken out of Nigeria.

“Our vision here at Sahara Hospital is to find a way of reversing this medical tourism that is taking our money away from the country. So we intend to provide the very best medical care that people want.

“We plan to see that we have people flying into Nigeria in seeking of quality healthcare centre. And we believe that we will get there and be able to provide the very best care. It is a promise that no Nigerian should have to travel abroad for the medical care they deserve. Sahad Hospital is here to stay, bringing hope, healing and a brighter future for Nigeria”, the hospital management stated.