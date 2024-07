Nigeria’s FX reserve hit $35.05 billion the highest since Tinubu’s administration today according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The last time the reserve reached this height was May 30 2023, a day after the president’s inauguration when it was $35.09 billion and before the unification of the naira in June.

The foreign reserve has recorded a steady increase in recent weeks, as last week Friday it was $34.66 billion.

Details later…