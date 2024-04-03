Nigeria’s diversity is a source of strength, innovation – Odjenima

Atinuke Odjenima, an expert has said that Nigeria’s diversity is a source of strength and innovation that will reshape the country’s narrative of national progress.

To this end, she noted that are organisation is set to hold a symposium to redefine key concepts of diversity, drivers of growth and development strategies within Nigeria.

“We are committed to creating a future where every Nigerian can thrive,” Odjenima added. She also stated that the symposium is a testament to the increasing recognition of the need for inclusive dialogue and collaborative problem-solving,”

“By redefining the concepts of diversity, development, and the drivers of growth, the event aims to chart a new course for Nigeria, one that embraces the rich diversity of its people as a cornerstone of national prosperity.”

“As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of the 21st century, the ‘Redefining National Diversity, Drivers, and Development’ symposium stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action for all Nigerians to come together for the betterment of the country,” she explained.

Odjenima clarified that the FLOC Symposium is a platform for citizens to come together and engage in conversations that will shape the future of Nigeria.

“We are optimistic that the discussions at this year’s edition will provide actionable steps towards the rapid development of our country.”

Scheduled to take place in the vibrant heart of the nation, this event promises to be a landmark in the ongoing conversation about Nigeria’s path to inclusive and sustainable development.

Titled ‘Redefining National Diversity, Drivers, and Development,’ the symposium seeks to address the complex challenges and opportunities that come with Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry.

With over 250 ethnic groups, the nation’s diversity is a profound asset that has the potential to fuel innovation and economic growth. However, leveraging this diversity to foster unity and drive development has been an enduring challenge.

The FLOC conference’s upcoming symposium aims to tackle these issues head-on by bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, scholars, and stakeholders from various sectors. The goal is to create a dynamic platform for dialogue and exchange, where innovative solutions can be discussed and actionable strategies can be formulated.

Participants at the symposium will engage in panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions, exploring ways to harness Nigeria’s diverse cultural, natural, and human resources.

The event is designed to spark conversations around economic prosperity, social cohesion, and national unity, laying the groundwork for a roadmap to inclusive development.

The FLOC Symposium seeks to equip citizens with the right orientation to take proactive steps towards nation-building and to encourage developmental conversations and re-orientation among citizens, ultimately generating actionable steps that will catalyze Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.