Nigeria’s debt rises by N24.33tn in three months

Nigeria’s total debt stock rose by N24.33 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 to N121.67 trillion from N 97.34 trillion as of December 2023, according to data from the Debt Management Office.

The office in a statement on Thursday disclosed that the total public debt comprises of debt from the total domestic and external debts of the Federal Government, the thirty-six state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Total domestic debt rose to N65.65 trillion ($46.29 billion) while total external debt was N56.02 trillion ($42.12 billion).

Read also: wage increment

It highlighted that excluding naira exchange rate movements in Q1 2024, only the domestic debt component of total public debt grew from N59.12 trillion on December 31, 2023, to N65.65 trillion on March 31, 2024. “The increase was from new borrowing to part-finance the 2024 Budget deficit and securitisation of a portion of the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means Advances at the Central Bank of Nigeria,” it said.

It highlighted that while borrowing, as provided in the 2024 Appropriation Act, will continue, it “expects improvements in the Government’s Revenue to enhance debt sustainability.”