Nigeria’s creative economy to top discussion at arts and culture roundtable

Executives in public and private sector will converge on Abuja tomorrow at a roundtable to deepen discussion on how to explore more potentials in Nigeria’s creative economy.

Read also: Why we are helping Nigerians build a culture of monthly rental payments Adewoye

A statement said that Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, will host the Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Roundtable at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The roundtable, themed “A Creative Industry Intervention,” aligns with the Federal Government’s Destination 2030 plan, and president Bola Tinubu’s pledge to create inclusive, sustainable jobs, especially for youths in the Nigerian creative sector.

The statement said Kashim Shettima , Vice President will be the chief host at the event, which aims to unite key industry players to strategize and implement initiatives that boost Nigeria’s creative economy.

Read also: Arts meets culture at the image impressions art exhibition, powered by coronation group

The gathering, the statement said will address public-private partnerships, heritage preservation, global cultural impact and training opportunities within the creative sector. The event, which is expected to catalyze actions that contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP and create employment opportunities for the country’s talented youth, is supported by strategic partners in Nigeria’s private sector.