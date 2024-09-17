Nigeria’s challenges’ll soon be over, face the future, Makinde charges youth corps members

Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, has charged youths in the country to face the future with confidence despite the challenges assailing the country, noting that the challenges will be surmounted in due course.

The governor gave this charge on Tuesday while addressing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members during the passing out of the current batch of the NYSC at the Lagos State Orientation Camp.

Governor Makinde, whose daughter was among the corps, admonished the youth to explore the opportunity provided by the compulsory service to the nation to lay a solid foundation for the future and not to take the assignment lightly.

According to the governor, some of the youths would meet their life partners during the youth service as he did about 34 years ago, while some will form business alliances that will last into the future, hence the need to be focused and responsible.

He said: “I want to thank the Camp officials for having me here today. It is a great opportunity for me to address the future leaders of our country.

“I did this exactly 34 years ago when some of you were not yet born. But I want to tell you that you are starting a journey that will take some of you to the peak of your ambitions.

“Thirty-four years ago, I would not have thought I would become a governor in Nigeria. So, we have future governors and presidents here.

“I can only point out just two things; my daughter is among you today. This means some of us as your leaders are also human. We also go through what you go through and we also go through what your parents go through.

“When I was talking to the representative of the Lagos State Governor, I said I couldn’t believe my daughter would stay here for three weeks, because she wanted to stay for one night but it turned to three weeks.

“She told me that she enjoyed herself, though she said some people bullied her. And I told her ‘Welcome to the real world where there is no protection and you have to do whatever it is that they are doing out there.’

“I want to especially thank the Camp officials for accommodating her and for making her feel welcome here. “For all you corps members, I already heard the State Director mention that you should not travel out of the state without permission. A lot of corps members get involved in unnecessary accidents because they embark on journeys that are not necessary.

“I also want to say that this is an opportunity for you to lay the foundation for whatever it is you want to become in the future. Don’t take this assignment lightly at all. Be confident and face the future. The challenges we are currently going through as a nation will also be behind us at some point. So, wish you a successful service year.”