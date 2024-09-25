Nigeria’s agricultural future depends on innovation and collaboration, experts urge at Masterclass

The 2024 Business of Agriculture Masterclass has concluded with a message for all Nigerians: the future of the country’s agriculture lies in innovation, collaboration, and modern technology.

The three-day event, held virtually from September 17 to 19, brought together experts, farmers, and policymakers to discuss how Nigeria can overcome its agricultural challenges and unlock new opportunities.

Agriculture, being a major part of the country’s economy, provides jobs for about 70percent of the population and contributes around 24percent to the national GDP. Yet, despite its importance, the sector still struggles with outdated farming practices, limited access to technology, and financial constraints.

In his keynote address, Abubakar Kyari, Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, emphasized the urgent need for change. “The future of agriculture depends on transitioning from traditional methods to innovative approaches,” Kyari said, stressing the importance of food security, sustainable development, and economic growth for Nigeria. He commended the private sector’s commitment to driving these changes and emphasized that modernizing farming practices is the key to success.

The masterclass aimed to empower farmers and agripreneurs with practical solutions they can use immediately. Sessions focused on improving crop yields, accessing finance, and making better use of agricultural technology. Experts pointed out that innovation is the key to solving many of the issues facing Nigeria’s agriculture, from low productivity to the impact of climate change.

Mories Atoki, Co-chair of the UN PSAG Cluster 5, also said, “Innovation is the seed from which transformative changes occur. By fostering a data-driven approach, we can optimize agricultural value chains and develop scalable farming practices that benefit our communities.” Her call for more private sector involvement highlighted the need for collaboration between farmers and companies to fund and modernize agriculture.

One of the key takeaways from the event was the need for private sector involvement. By working together, private companies and farmers can find better ways to finance and modernize farming in Nigeria. This collaboration is essential for ensuring that the agricultural sector continues to grow, securing jobs and boosting food production for the country’s rapidly growing population.

Oludare Odusanya, General Manager of the BATN Foundation, underscored this during his remarks. He highlighted the Foundation’s two decades of work supporting rural farmers. “For the past 20 years, BATN Foundation has worked to support smallholder farmers through innovative agricultural initiatives, contributing not only to poverty reduction but also to the achievement of multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Odusanya said. He urged participants to take full advantage of the knowledge shared during the masterclass to transform agriculture into a thriving business.

The event also encouraged farmers to think of agriculture as a business. By adopting a business mindset, farmers can increase their profits, attract investment, and improve their livelihoods. This, in turn, will contribute to Nigeria’s overall economic growth and food security.

The Business of Agriculture Masterclass 2024 highlighted how critical it is for Nigeria to transition from traditional methods to more innovative farming practices. By doing so, farmers can not only improve their own businesses but also help ensure a more stable food supply for the country, benefiting everyone in the long run.

In the words of Oba Dokun Thompson, the Oloni of Eti-Oni, “Agriculture must be seen as a vital part of the economy, not just as a rural activity. It’s time for us to move forward with innovation, technology, and collaboration to secure Nigeria’s future.”

As the event concluded, participants were urged to apply the insights gained to build a sustainable agricultural sector that supports economic growth, food security, and environmental sustainability.