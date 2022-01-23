Nigerians must participate in political process, demand accountability – Hayatu-Deen

The desired change for a better and prosperous Nigeria can only happen if citizens’ participation in the democratic and political processes is increased, renowned Economist and former Chairman/CEO of FSB International Bank PLC, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has said.

The ex-bank chief, who during an interactive session with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Borno State section, at Forsham Event Hall, Maiduguri declared his membership for the PDP, said he will give his all and strive to place matters pertaining to the economic well-being of the Nigerian people and the burning issues of insecurity at the centre of the Party’s platform.

He asserted that healing the deep divisions in the country is of paramount importance and a necessary condition for stability and progress. “I have thought long and hard about the calamity that has befallen our dear country and identified many factors that are responsible for this grim state of affairs.

One of them is the glaring absence of citizens’ action and participation in the political affairs of the nation”, he said.

While pledging the full measure of his support in advancing the interests of the PDP, he stressed that “Ordinarily given the rich endowments of this blessed nation, we should be running an economy that should function at its peak by generating superlative levels of economic output and high levels of economic growth in the range of 10 -15 per cent per annum sustained over a decade and more.

Despite these abundant blessings, something as basic as putting bread and butter on the table is a daily struggle for the majority of Nigerian families. ” For a great number of our fellow citizens, getting clothed and having a roof over their heads is a utopian dream.”