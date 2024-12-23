Nigerians in South Africa condemn Chukwunta’s alleged murder

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) has condemned the alleged murder of 37-year-old Nigerian, Julius Chukwunta, by four South Africans.

Chukwunta, a native of Aninri Local Government Area in Enugu State, was reportedly attacked on December 7, 2024, while driving to his residence in Midrand Protea Estate.

NICASA President-General Frank Onyekwelu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, said Chukwunta was blocked by the four men while approaching his residence.

According to him, after attempting to pass through, he was met with resistance, prompting him to seek help at the security office.

“At that moment, the four men allegedly attacked him, leaving him severely injured with a head wound.

“His female companion, who was sitting in the car, rushed to the security office and discovered him bleeding on the ground.

“In spite of attempts to call for help, the security office and residents did not assist in calling the police or an ambulance.

“After an hour, Chukwunta’s partner contacted her father, who, along with other family members, took him to Tembisa General Hospital.

“Chukwunta was placed on life support but later succumbed to his injuries and died at the Tembisa General Hospital on December 10, 2024.”

Onyekwelu confirmed that the case, reported by Chukwunta’s partner, had been registered at the Midrand police station under file number 262/12/2024.

He said the four suspects, aged 20, 24, 27, and 28, were arrested, and the case was presented in Alexandra Magistrate Court on December 13, 2024, where they were charged with murder.

“The court proceedings on December 18, 2024, saw three of the suspects granted bail of R10,000 each, while the fourth had not yet applied for bail. The case was adjourned to February 3, 2025.”

Onyekwelu expressed disappointment at the proceedings and vowed that the Nigerian community would continue to demand justice for Chukwunta and support his family.

He emphasised that the community would not rest until justice was served and the value of Nigerian lives was upheld in South Africa.

