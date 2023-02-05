Nigerians in diaspora return to vote, declaring support for Peter Obi

Nigerians in diaspora are returning back to cast their votes during the presidential election which is slated to hold February 25, 2023.

International airports in Nigeria are currently busy with Nigerians from diaspora coming in to vote, with most Nigerians declaring their support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for Labour Party.

Also flights from various parts of the world have been full with Nigerians from diaspora coming back home to cast their votes.

Susan Akporiaye, president, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) said International airlines are seeing full flights to Nigeria even though travel agents are selling less than 30 percent of tickets that originated from Nigeria.

Akporiaye explained that Nigerians who can’t afford to buy an economy class return ticket which cost an average of N3 million, while date changes on some airlines go as high as between N1.5million to N1,8million are now buying tickets from Ghana and other countries.

She said since the Central Bank of Nigeria started remitting foreign airlines’ trapped funds, no significant impact was achieved as airlines continue to charge higher fares through highest ticket inventories airlines make available to Nigerian travel agents.

Nigerians who are willing to travel back to cast their votes said they have found ways to get cheaper tickets.

“Air tickets are so expensive in Nigeria. Nigerians in diaspora can’t afford cost of tickets from Nigerian travel agents. So, most people are buying tickets from other countries or buying with their dollar cards directly from the airlines’ websites. This will show you the determination in many people to travel back to Nigeria to cast their votes,” Chijioke Udo, a traveller said.

Several Nigerians in diaspora have announced their arrival into Nigeria for the elections and their support for Peter Obi via their Twitter handles.

Anyiobi with Twitter handle @Anyiobi2 stated, who arrived Nigeria on Saturday showed his PVC at the airport stating “Back to Naija to ensure my vote counts for #ObidientMovement. A new Nigeria is POssible with @PeterObi and Datti. Expect more diasporans coming back to vote.”

According to Sabastine Paul with Twitter handle @SabastinePaul4, “You are not far from reality. I landed this afternoon. My vote is for Peter Obi.”

“I just arrived from Michigan today to cast my vote for Peter Obi,” Comedian DedeJesus with Twitter handle @Kingdavidmark, stated.

In a tweet by Omo with Twitter handle @igodomigodo17 she stated, “I’m one. Arrived Nigeria for the election. Already picked up my PVC”.

Bykzi Martins with Twitter handle @Bykzi_m stated “I will be back home on 23rd !!!! This election my vote must be counted . its time to do justice to our nation by voting Labour Party.”

“I was due to leave to Australia sooner but I have had to put my travel on hold so I can vote Peter obi, “Jose Enok with Twitter handle @JoseEnok1 stated.

Amadu Nelly with Twitter handle @Amaneil stated “Next week I have five persons coming back to stay 3weeks. All for Obi Datti.”

In a tweet by John Utomi with Twitter handle @Cee_Jay123 he stated, “Thank God for PO, since the Govt will not allow us to vote electronically from our various countries abroad. We have no choice than to come down home to vote our choice President.”

Ujunwa with Twitter handle @Sweetestuj stated, “My uncle will arrive in a week’s time. It is no longer business as usual. I noticed the Plane were full when trying to book his flight to Anambra. He mentioned the same thing when he went to get his ticket.”

Tina-P with Twitter handle @Tinapla23 stated, “I just came from Kuala Lumpur for the purpose of voting PO, we need to take Nigeria back.”