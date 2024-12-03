Nigerians in diaspora, Police to bolster community policing with new crisis mitigation centre

The International Centre for Africans in Diaspora (ICAD), in collaboration with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), is set to launch a Crisis Mitigation Centre on December 5, 2024, as part of its Ward-Centric Accountability Project.

The initiative aims to strengthen community policing strategies, build trust between law enforcement and citizens, and promote grassroots driven solutions to security challenges.

The project, supported by BusinessDay Media Ltd as its media partner, will provide extensive coverage of ICAD’s innovative approach to improving security in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Crisis Mitigation Centre seeks to address pressing security issues, including trade-based and transnational crimes that affect African economies and stability.

Through its partnership with the PCRC, ICAD will focus on strengthening collaboration between local communities and law enforcement, Providing PCRC members with training on conflict resolution and community engagement and securing funding and partnerships to support national security programs.

Moses Owharo, President of ICAD, emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration and improving national security.

“ICAD and BusinessDay recognize the critical role of PCRC in bridging the gap between law enforcement and communities. Our efforts will focus on creating a strong civil protection system to address security and development challenges,” he said.

ICAD’s efforts extend beyond Nigeria, targeting transnational crimes that disrupt trade and security across Africa. The initiative aligns with broader goals such as climate change adaptation and infrastructure development through coordinated security measures.

Adakole Simon, ICAD’s anti-terrorism expert, described the project as a “Security-by-Design Innovative Project” that will reinvigorate PCRC structures.

